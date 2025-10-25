Euro-Med Monitor: Israel continues erasing evidence of genocide in Gaza, blocks entry of International Journalists

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor confirmed today, Saturday, that Israel continues to pursue a systematic and organized policy aimed at erasing material evidence of genocide and war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Monitor said that “by preventing the entry of international journalists and independent investigative committees, Israel seeks to obstruct any criminal investigation or field documentation that could establish the truth and prove its legal responsibility.”

It explained that “the recent decision by Israel’s Supreme Court to grant the government an additional extension before allowing independent journalists to enter reflects institutional complicity within the Israeli system to conceal crimes and protect perpetrators.”

The Monitor noted that “the Israeli judiciary provides a legal cover for government policies designed to block transparency and eliminate field evidence.”

It added that “the ongoing prevention of international journalists and investigators from entering Gaza is part of a consistent policy employed by Israeli authorities—through their security and judicial branches—to keep these crimes beyond international scrutiny.”

The Monitor stressed that “Israel’s killing of 255 Palestinian journalists and its obstruction of independent coverage reflect a deliberate policy to monopolize the narrative and conceal the truth from the world.”

It further stated that “Israel seeks to undermine one of the fundamental pillars of international criminal investigation by destroying evidence before it can be examined.”

The Euro-Med Monitor warned that “Israel’s continued prevention of international investigation committees, forensic teams, and forensic anthropology experts from entering Gaza constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and of International Court of Justice rulings requiring Israel to preserve and refrain from destroying evidence.”

The organization called on the international community and United Nations bodies to ensure the immediate entry of journalists and international expert teams into the Gaza Strip, allowing them to carry out their work freely, independently, and without military supervision or further delay.