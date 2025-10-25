Gaza Health: No Changes Since Ceasefire

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said that the health system in the Strip is still suffering and that no changes have occurred since the ceasefire.

The ministry explained in a television statement on Saturday that no shipment of medicine, medical devices, or equipment has entered since the ceasefire.

It added, “No medical equipment for emergency examinations and surgeries has entered since the ceasefire.”

It indicated that 18,500 patients in need of treatment abroad have completed travel procedures and are awaiting exit permits.