Gaza Municipality: We currently need 250 vehicles to enhance work of municipalities

Yahya Al-Sarraj, the mayor of Gaza, confirmed that the lack of vehicles entering Gaza is hampering the work of municipalities.

In a press statement on Sunday, Al-Sarraj said: “We need 250 vehicles at the current stage to enhance the work of municipalities.”

He explained that the municipality needs 1,000 tons of cement to build wells and maintain the water network, noting the lack of Sufficient infrastructure in municipalities and health facilities within the Gaza Strip.

He indicated that as soon as the equipment arrives, the municipalities will begin operating around the clock.

Al-Sarraj confirmed that municipal work is ongoing, but it is partial and limited, according to our available capabilities.