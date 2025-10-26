Hamas: Israeli enemy continues violating ceasefire despite mediators’ efforts

The spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Hazem Qassem, affirmed today, Sunday, that the movement is continuously in contact with mediators to keep them informed of repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, expressing hope that ongoing efforts will succeed in compelling the enemy to implement what was agreed upon.

Qassem told Al-Quds Al-Arabi that the Israeli enemy continues its field violations through shelling, demolitions, and gunfire, which have resulted in casualties and deaths. He noted that the recent assassination in the Nuseirat Camp is part of these violations.

He stressed that Hamas remains committed to the ceasefire agreement and works with mediators to ensure it is respected by the Israeli enemy.

Qassem also revealed that the movement is making intensive field and intelligence efforts to recover the bodies of Israeli prisoners, explaining that preparations are underway to search new locations believed to contain some of these remains.

He pointed out significant challenges hindering these efforts, primarily the extensive destruction and altered landscape of the Gaza Strip due to ongoing Israeli bombardment, in addition to the lack of heavy equipment and technical materials needed because of the imposed blockade on the territory.