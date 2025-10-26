Palestinian Journalists Forum: Israeli enemy prevents foreign journalists from entering Gaza to hide truth

The Director of the Palestinian Journalists Forum, Mohammed Yassin, confirmed today, Sunday, that the Israeli enemy is preventing foreign journalists from entering the Gaza Strip in order to conceal the truth from the world and cover up ongoing crimes and violations against civilians in the territory.

Yassin explained, in a statement to Shihab News Agency, that Israel seeks to be the “sole source of information,” blocking any field coverage that documents the scale of destruction and suffering, emphasizing that independent media has long exposed the flaws in the Israeli narrative in international forums.

He said: “The main goal is to control the image and narrative, because the presence of independent foreign press exposes the falsehood of Israeli claims, generates global sympathy for civilian victims, and reveals that what is promoted as ‘self-defense’ is merely a cover for war crimes.”

He called for active measures by human rights and international organizations that go beyond timid statements, urging political pressure to immediately lift the ban, establish a permanent international press mission to cover the situation in Gaza, link the issue to press freedom under international law, and hold Israel accountable for repeatedly obstructing media work.

The Director of the Palestinian Journalists Forum emphasized that Israel considers the camera more dangerous than weapons because it conveys the truth.