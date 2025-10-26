OCHA: Norway provides support for humanitarian operations in Gaza

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Sunday that Norway is supporting it, the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF), and the Humanitarian Fund in the occupied Palestinian territory for humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip.

OCHA said in a post on its X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), “Norway’s support for OCHA, the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF), and the Humanitarian Fund in the occupied Palestinian territory has contributed to enabling the expansion of humanitarian operations in Gaza and providing temporary learning spaces and psychosocial support for Palestinian children.”