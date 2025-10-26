Iranian Defense: Iran Stronger Today Than Ever

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Defense, Reza Talaei, affirmed that the weaponry and operational capabilities of Iran’s armed forces have been significantly strengthened compared with their state before the 12-day war with the Zionist enemy, stressing that Iran is now far stronger and better prepared to face any potential threat.

Talaei told Defa Press: “The enemy failed, despite fifteen years of preparations to strike Iran, in the imposed war that lasted 12 days… and if the enemy contemplates a new threat, it will certainly fail before our advanced defensive and offensive capabilities.”

He noted that Iran’s success in thwarting the aggression exposed the fragility of the Zionist enemy and made any future attempts against Tehran doomed to fail, adding that the bolstering of Iran’s defensive readiness has increased its offensive capacities and restored deterrence balances in the region.

These remarks were delivered as a clear message to the enemy that Iran stands on high alert and that any attempt to target it will be met with unprecedented resilience and combat capabilities — ensuring its security, sovereignty, and regional stability.