Renewed Zionist Aggression — Raids on Baalbek and Tyre; Photos Reveal the Entity’s Hysteria in Face of Resistance’s Steadfastness

In a new episode of the open aggression against Lebanon, the enemy’s warplanes launched today, Sunday, a series of treacherous airstrikes targeting various areas of the country. The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of Lebanese citizens in the Baalbek and Tyre districts, amid intense drone flights and continued assaults that even struck farmers in the border villages.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed in two separate statements that one civilian was killed after a Zionist strike targeted a car in the town of An-Nabi Sheet in the Baalbek district, while a second martyr fell when a similar strike hit a civilian vehicle in the town of Naqoura in the Tyre district in the south of the country.

According to local sources, an enemy drone struck the vehicle in Naqoura directly, completely charring it — a new crime added to the occupier’s black record of targeting civilians. Medical teams and civil defense crews recovered the martyr’s body from the strike site, while the enemy’s aircraft continued to fly low and intensively over the Zahrani and Tyre villages and adjacent coastal areas, spreading panic among residents.

The aggression coincided with the Kiryat Shmona municipality in the occupied Palestinian territories announcing that the enemy’s army was striking Lebanon and that explosions could be heard inside the settlements, confirming the scale and geographic spread of the attacks.

In related incidents, an enemy drone dropped a stun (blast) grenade toward several farmers in the town of Aita ash-Shaab — an inflammatory assault that marked the second such incident within hours, after similar strikes by the same aircraft earlier this morning in the same town. A civilian was also injured in Aitaroun by an explosive object left over from the Zionist shelling, while another drone struck an excavator in the town of Blida at dawn with a precision missile, without causing casualties.

Field facts confirm that the Zionist enemy continues its daily aggression against Lebanon by land, sea, and air, ignoring all covenants and international resolutions; its violations have exceeded 4,600 breaches since the announcement of the ceasefire on 27 November 2024, according to official Lebanese statistics.

This ongoing escalation comes within the framework of the enemy’s policy of targeting the northern front and attempting to pressure the Lebanese resistance by dragging Lebanon into a rolling attrition equation, at a time when the resistance affirms its full readiness to respond at the right time and place, and that these assaults will not go unaccounted for.

Observers agree that this Zionist escalation reflects a strategic state of confusion within the entity following its failure to settle the confrontation in Gaza and its failure to deter the axis of resistance, which has demonstrated cohesion and complementarity across fronts — from Palestine to Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran — forming a new equation that places the enemy in an open deadlock with no way out except defeat.