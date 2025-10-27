Al-Hiyya: Our People’s Steadfastness Thwarted the Zionist Enemy’s Schemes

Dr. Khalil al-Hiyya, head of the Hamas movement, affirmed that the Palestinian people have presented a unique model of patience, steadfastness, sacrifice, and devotion — embodying the will of the Ummah in confronting the most brutal forces of oppression and tyranny.

Al-Hiyya noted that Palestinian resistance has foiled every Zionist plan aimed at displacing the Palestinian people and erasing their historic rights, stressing that “the enemy sought to end the Palestinian cause, but our people’s resilience and resistance have thwarted all those schemes.”

He added that the Al-Aqsa Flood and the subsequent battles since October 7 marked a strategic turning point in the trajectory of the Palestinian cause, and that the Palestinian people now stand united against aggression, relying on their determination and faith in the justice of their cause.

Al-Hiyya emphasized that the continuation of Palestinian resistance and the people’s steadfastness sends a clear message to the world that rights will not be erased and that the Palestinians’ will is stronger than any attempts by the occupation to impose control or carry out displacement.

He concluded his statement: “Every drop of blood shed on the road to freedom increases our strength and resolve… Our people will continue to defend the land and dignity until full victory and liberation are achieved.”