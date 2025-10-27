The Holocaust of the Century Expands in Gaza: Genocide Raises Death Toll to Over 68,000 Amid Crushing Famine

In a scene that encapsulates the brutality of the Israeli assault and the complicity of the international community, new chapters of genocide in the Gaza Strip unfold each day. The Israeli war machine continues its relentless killing despite the declared ceasefire, while global warnings grow louder about a humanitarian catastrophe whose impact will scar generations to come.

Over 68,000 Dead — Thousands Still Under Rubble

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the death toll from Israel’s assault has risen to 68,527 martyrs and 170,395 wounded since October 7, 2023. Thousands of bodies remain trapped under rubble or scattered across the streets, as emergency and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to ongoing shelling and blockade.

The ministry further reported that 472 bodies have been recovered since the ceasefire declared on October 11, while 93 people have been killed by Israeli fire during the truce period — proof, it said, that this so-called “ceasefire” serves merely as cover for continued war crimes.

Continuous Bombardment and Systematic Ceasefire Violations

In Khan Younis, two civilians were killed and several injured when an Israeli drone targeted a group inspecting their destroyed homes in the town of Abasan al-Kabira. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery continues to pound the city’s eastern districts, and naval forces have fired shells toward Rafah’s coastline in blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Field sources confirm that occupation forces conduct daily shootings along border areas, seeking to impose a new de facto reality by declaring 80% of Gaza’s land a “buffer zone” — an effort to empty the Strip of its indigenous population and cement Israel’s control.

Children on the Brink of Extinction

Alongside the daily massacres, Gaza faces a catastrophic public health and humanitarian collapse.

Dr. Rafat al-Majdalawi, director of Al-Awda Health Association, reported that 154 children have died from malnutrition and more than 51,000 are being treated for hunger-related illnesses.

He revealed that the war has claimed the lives of 1,015 infants under six weeks old, 450 fetuses, and caused over 12,000 miscarriages since the beginning of the assault. Around 40,000 children require milk daily, yet available supplies cover only a fraction of the need.

“Children in Gaza are living on the edge of human extinction,” said al-Majdalawi. “They are dying from bombing, hunger, and disease simultaneously — while the so-called civilized world stands by and watches.”

Mass Graves for Martyred Prisoners — Israel Hides Its Crimes

In another grim revelation, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the burial of 41 unidentified bodies of martyrs who had been held in Israeli prisons and returned as part of a recent exchange deal.

The ministry confirmed that the corpses bore signs of torture and mutilation, and some had been buried inside the al-Katiba square in Gaza City before being moved to designated cemeteries — evidence of Israel’s ongoing crimes against both the living and the dead.

UN Warnings: Famine and Malnutrition Threaten Future Generations

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warned that malnutrition among pregnant women and infants in Gaza will have devastating intergenerational consequences.

It reported that a quarter of the population suffers from severe hunger, including 11,500 pregnant women.

According to UNFPA representative Andrew Saberton, premature births have surged to 70%, compared to 20% before the war. Neonatal wards are operating at 170% capacity, forcing doctors to place multiple newborns in a single incubator.

He noted that 94% of Gaza’s hospitals have been destroyed, and only 15% of medical facilities can provide emergency obstetric care — leading to an unprecedented rise in maternal and fetal deaths due to the lack of medicine and equipment.

Media Blackout and Blocked Aid

The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned Israel’s ongoing ban on foreign journalists entering the Strip, calling it a deliberate policy of media blackout aimed at concealing crimes.

The statement revealed that 255 journalists have been killed and 48 arrested since the beginning of the genocide — part of a systematic effort to silence the Palestinian narrative.

Meanwhile, UNRWA reported that over 61 million tons of rubble now cover Gaza. Despite the desperate need, Israel continues to block humanitarian aid and international staff from entering.

UNRWA’s Director of Communications, Tamara Al-Rifai, said 660,000 children are deprived of education, while the agency’s 12,000 local employees struggle to maintain minimal services under siege. She warned that the humanitarian system is on the verge of total collapse.

Global Complicity Under Scrutiny

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albane