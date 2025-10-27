Baqaei: The United States and Its Allies Are the Greatest Violators of the UN Charter

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Baqaei affirmed that the United States and its allies represent the greatest violation of the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, pointing out that the Israeli regime has committed grave crimes against the Palestinian people under American and Western support and complicity.

In his speech marking the United Nations Day, Baqaei stressed that Western backing of the Zionist entity has allowed it complete impunity, noting Washington’s threats and pressure against judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for investigating Israeli crimes in Gaza.

The Iranian spokesperson added that his country has consistently adhered to international law and the UN Charter, despite the organization’s subjection to U.S. political domination, unjust resolutions against Iran, and its failure to condemn aggression targeting the country.

Baqaei explained that U.S. violations extend beyond the Middle East, undermining the sovereignty of independent states such as Venezuela and Cuba. He affirmed that Washington’s provocative policies constitute blatant breaches of international law and resolutions, exposing the double standards in its handling of humanitarian and legal issues worldwide.

He concluded that these policies reveal the true face of U.S. hegemony and its ongoing hostility toward free nations, emphasizing that national resilience and willpower remain the only path to confronting all forms of aggression and foreign interference.