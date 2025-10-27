Palestinian Prisoners Club: Israeli occupation arrests 40 citizens, including child & former prisoners

The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated today, Monday, that Israeli occupation forces launched, since yesterday evening, a wide-scale arrest and field interrogation campaign targeting at least 40 Palestinians in the West Bank, including Al-Quds, among them a child and former prisoners.

The club added in a statement that the arrests and field interrogations were carried out across the governorates of Ramallah, Jericho, Salfit, Nablus, Hebron, Bethlehem, and Tulkarm, accompanied by large-scale raids and acts of abuse.

It explained that among the detainees is released prisoner Sheikh Jamal Mohammed Al-Tawil (62 years old) from Al-Bireh city in Ramallah, who is considered one of the prominent administrative detainees, having spent over 18 years in Israeli occupation prisons.

The statement highlighted that Al-Tawil endured harsh detention conditions, including systematic torture, abuse, and denial of medical care.

The Prisoners Club pointed out that Al-Tawil has repeatedly faced administrative detention since 1989, spending long periods without specific charges, the most recent being in 2023, during which he spent 15 months before being released in January under a prisoner exchange deal.

It noted that Al-Tawil currently suffers from serious health issues as a result of the harsh conditions he faced during his last detention, shedding light once again on the violations endured by prisoners in Israeli jails.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed that the Israeli authorities continue to carry out arrest operations, which remain a central and systematic policy executed daily against Palestinian citizens.