Bodies of 50 unidentified Palestinian martyrs were escorted to a designated cemetery in Gaza

In the Gaza Strip on Monday the bodies of 50 unidentified martyrs recently received by the Palestinian Ministry of Health from the Israeli enemy authorities as part of a prisoner exchange deal agreement were escorted.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense stated in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency Saba that it participated in escorting these bodies alongside the Ministries of Health and Endowments the Deir Al-Balah police and municipality and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It reported that with the participation of hundreds of Palestinian citizens and representatives of national institutions the funeral procession set off from the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis after completing the necessary official procedures reaching the cemetery designated for burying their pure bodies in the Al-Barka area in Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

It is worth noting that dozens of Palestinian bodies handed over by the Zionist enemy in recent days remain unidentified especially as many of them have been subjected to deliberate mutilation.

Earlier today a member of the Central Committee for Managing the Released Bodies Samih Hamad revealed shocking details related to the bodies handed over by the Israeli enemy forces in recent days confirming that every body received bore signs of horrific torture that led to death.

Hamad said that the images and scenes documented by forensic and criminal evidence teams are beyond human description indicating that what the experts saw confirms the existence of a systematic Israeli policy to hide identities and obliterate evidence