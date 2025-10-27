UNICEF urges sustained ceasefire, scaled-up humanitarian aid for Gaza

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday stressed the urgent need to maintain the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the entry of large quantities of relief supplies, while guaranteeing safe access for civilians and humanitarian workers.

In a post on its official X account, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), UNICEF said it has intensified its humanitarian operations in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, in order to support affected children and families.

The agency stated that, in cooperation with its partners, it is distributing essential supplies, including hygiene kits to prevent disease, and hearing devices for children with hearing impairments.

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect on October 10, following two years of continuous genocidal warfare waged by Israeli forces. However, the Israeli army continues to commit daily violations of the truce.

With U.S. and European support, the Israeli military has carried out acts of genocide, siege, and starvation in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 68,527 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are women and children, and injuring 170,395 others to date. Thousands more remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, where rescue and medical teams are unable to reach them.