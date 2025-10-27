Jenin: 65 Palestinians martyred, including 4 by Palestinian Authority security forces, since Israeli aggression start

The media committee of Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank confirmed today, Monday, that 65 Palestinians have been martyred, including 4 shot by Palestinian Authority security forces, since the start of the Israeli aggression on Jenin governorate, its camp, and its towns on January 21.

The committee stated in a press release that Israeli forces continue their aggression against Jenin, its camp, and towns for the 280th consecutive day, alongside ongoing arrest campaigns, house raids, live fire targeting civilians, and property destruction.

According to the committee, the city, its towns, and its southern and eastern camps have witnessed repeated raids, widespread arrests, and ongoing attacks targeting civilians, patients, and farmers, amid a serious escalation in daily violations.

It explained that last week, Israeli forces conducted extensive raids across most towns and villages of Jenin, arresting dozens of Palestinians, subjecting them to field interrogations , assaults, and keeping at least 9 citizens in detention.

The committee added that today, Israeli forces raided the town of Al-Yamun, damaging the vehicle of martyr Mohammad Houshia’s mother, and arrested freed prisoner Raed Al-Saadi from Al-Sila Al-Harithiya before later releasing him along with prisoners Mohammad Al-Zatam Jaradat, Moayed Ziyoud, and Bashar Shawahna, all of whom had been freed in a prisoner exchange deal.

It also reported that Israeli forces established several military checkpoints in the governorate, which witnessed more than 33 closures, 13 large-scale raids (including 8 shootings targeting peaceful citizens), and 48 house searches.

According to the media committee, the governorate also experienced 3 attacks by Israeli settlers in various areas, in addition to 3 property confiscation operations and assaults carried out by Israeli forces.

The committee affirmed that despite the large-scale arrest campaigns and assassinations carried out by Israeli forces and Palestinian Authority security in Jenin, its camp, and rural areas, resistance remains present, confronting and engaging with Israeli forces.