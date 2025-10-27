UNRWA: Thousands of Gaza Residents Suffering from Psychological Trauma

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) confirmed on Monday that thousands of Gaza Strip residents are suffering from psychological trauma and injuries that have profoundly changed their lives.

UNRWA stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter), as reported by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), that between October 6 and 12, it provided 2,264 physical therapy and rehabilitation sessions through its health centers and medical points.

These psychological traumas and injuries are the result of the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

With American and European support, the Israeli army has, since October 7, 2023, committed acts of genocide, imposed blockades, and caused starvation in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 68,527 Palestinian civilians—most of them children and women—and injuries to 170,395 others. These figures are preliminary, as thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble and on the streets, inaccessible to rescue and medical teams.