“Al-Qassam Brigades” announce delay in handing over Israeli prisoner’s body due to Israeli violations

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Tuesday evening the postponement of handing over the body of an Israeli prisoner that was scheduled for today, citing violations by the Israeli occupation.

In a statement received by the Yemen News Agency (Saba), the Brigades said: “Today, the Brigades recovered the body of an occupation prisoner during search operations in one of the tunnels south of the Gaza Strip. We will postpone its handover, which was scheduled for today, due to violations by the occupation. We emphasize that any Israeli escalation will hinder search and excavation operations, delaying the retrieval of the occupation’s deceased.”

Earlier today, the Brigades had announced that “within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the body of one of the Israeli prisoners found along one of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip at 8:00 PM Gaza time.”