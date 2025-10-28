“Radea” conducts security operation against armed gang exploiting chaos in Gaza

The “Radea” force, part of the Gaza Resistance Security, announced the execution of a specialized security operation targeting an armed gang that had been operating almost openly during the war, taking advantage of the emergency situation to commit theft and robbery against Palestinian citizens.

In a press statement reported by the Palestinian “Shehab” News Agency on Tuesday, the force stated that the operation resulted in the arrest of 15 gang members and the seizure of all weapons and equipment in their possession, following precise raids carried out at several locations.

“Radea” affirmed that the hand of justice will reach anyone who dares to exploit post-war conditions or threaten the security of citizens, emphasizing that its units will continue working to protect the home front.

The statement added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend anyone threatening the security of the nation and society, assuring that “Radea” will remain the vigilant eye safeguarding citizens’ safety and social stability.