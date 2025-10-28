Hamas: The Zionist enemy fabricates pretexts to justify a new aggression on Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirmed that the Zionist enemy continues its systematic aggressive approach against the Palestinian people by manufacturing false pretexts intended to pave the way for a new round of crimes and assaults in the Gaza Strip, in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement issued today, Tuesday, the movement said that the enemy is deliberately obstructing efforts to search for the bodies of its soldiers inside the Strip, intentionally preventing joint field teams from the resistance and the Red Cross from entering several areas believed to contain the remains. It also prevents the heavy equipment and machinery needed for search and recovery operations from entering.

Hamas added that these deliberate impediments expose the falsity of the enemy’s claims accusing the resistance of delaying the issue of the bodies, while in fact it is the enemy that places obstacles before any humanitarian movement, in an attempt to mislead public opinion and prepare the ground for a new aggression against civilians in Gaza.

The movement stressed that the occupying Zionist enemy bears full responsibility for obstructing humanitarian tasks and for the ongoing suffering of the families of martyrs whose loved ones’ bodies remain under the rubble as a result of the indiscriminate brutal bombardment that targeted residential neighborhoods.

Hamas called on mediators and guarantor parties to the ceasefire agreement to assume their legal and humanitarian responsibilities and to pressure the Zionist enemy to stop its aggressive practices and to allow search-and-recovery operations to proceed away from political and military calculations.

In closing its statement, the movement affirmed that the Palestinian resistance will remain vigilant and ready to confront any new aggression, and that the enemy’s attempts to falsify facts or cover up its crimes will not succeed in breaking the will of the Palestinian people nor halt the course of the resistance until the removal of the entity.