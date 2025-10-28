Hamas Official: We Handed Over 16 Zionist Bodies, the Occupation Blocks Search for the Rest

In a scene that highlights the moral and humanitarian discipline of the Palestinian resistance compared to the barbarity and evasion of the Zionist enemy, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced that it has so far handed over 16 bodies of Zionist soldiers that were in its possession in the Gaza Strip. The movement reaffirmed its full commitment to humanitarian agreements and its responsible handling of the prisoners’ file, despite ongoing aggression and siege.

Hamas: We Abide by the Agreement, the Enemy Deliberately Obstructs

Member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, Suhail Al-Hindi, explained that the resistance faithfully fulfilled the handover of the bodies, but faces deliberate obstruction by the enemy, which refuses to allow rescue teams into so-called “red zones” in Gaza — areas believed to contain the remains of additional Zionist soldiers still buried under rubble or within regions destroyed by Israel’s brutal bombardment.

Al-Hindi noted that the resistance has no interest in hiding or delaying the delivery of any body, pointing out that the humanitarian operation faces major challenges due to the vast scale of destruction and the shortage of heavy machinery, amid the ongoing suffocating blockade preventing the entry of necessary equipment for debris removal.

The Occupation Refuses to Cooperate and Evades Responsibility

The Hamas leader held the Zionist enemy fully responsible for hindering recovery operations, explaining that the occupation government treats the issue purely from a political standpoint, using it as an internal propaganda tool instead of addressing it as a humanitarian concern for the families of the slain captives.

He called on international mediators to exert genuine pressure on the occupation government to permit the entry of rescue teams and the equipment required for field recovery operations in areas heavily bombed during the recent war.

Resistance Commitment vs. Enemy Deception

Notably, Hamas’s initiative comes at a time when the Zionist enemy continues to stall in fulfilling any humanitarian commitments, including prisoner-exchange negotiations and ending the ongoing aggression on Gaza. The occupation authorities are attempting to manipulate mediations and impose new terms after their military failure on the ground.

These developments underscore that the Palestinian resistance continues to uphold its humanitarian and ethical principles despite the ferocity of war, while the occupation’s behavior exposes its true face as a colonial force with no regard for laws or moral values.

From the Battlefield to the Principle: Resistance Upholds Values Above Vengeance

Despite the enemy committing thousands of massacres across the Strip, the resistance once again demonstrates its moral and humanitarian superiority, adhering to its principles in treating captives and honoring agreements — in contrast to an entity that practices collective killing, siege, and starvation against women and children.

This stance reaffirms that the Palestinian resistance does not fight out of revenge, but in defense of the dignity of the nation, continuing to carry the banner of humanity in the face of the Zionist machine of extermination, backed by American and Western powers.