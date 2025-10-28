Scholar Muftah: The Pure Blood of the Martyrs Forged Victory — Yemen and the Ummah Take Pride in These Heroes

The Acting Prime Minister, Scholar Muhammad Muftah, affirmed that the pure blood of the martyrs has been the path to victory for Yemen and the entire Ummah, praising the sacrifices of the heroes of the Axis of Resistance who stood against the American–Israeli Axis of Evil and wrote the finest epics of heroism and honor on the battlefields of dignity.

During his visit to the General Authority for the Care of Martyrs’ Families, he reviewed the progress of the Authority’s work and the level of implementation of its plan for the current year, emphasizing its central role in honoring the martyrs and engaging in activities commemorating Martyrs’ Anniversary 1447 AH.

Muftah stressed the importance of expanding media coverage to include all martyrs who watered the fields of dignity with their blood, affirming that caring for the families of martyrs is a national and moral duty—one that ensures a dignified life for their children and embodies loyalty to their immense sacrifices.

The Acting Prime Minister commended the efforts of the Ministry of Education in granting the children of martyrs special privileges and distinctions throughout all stages of general and higher education, in recognition of their fathers’ great sacrifices. He called for intensified efforts to enhance their future prospects and strengthen their position within society.

He also emphasized the need for collective action between society and official institutions to support the Authority and overcome the challenges it faces, ensuring sustainable and comprehensive care for the families of martyrs.

Muftah directed governors and local authorities to actively engage in commemorating the Martyrs’ Anniversary through events, photo exhibitions, and official and community visits to the martyrs’ families—so that the voices and heroism of the martyrs remain alive in the conscience of every Yemeni and every free person in the Ummah.

In conclusion, the Acting Prime Minister stated that the heroism of the great martyrs will forever remain a beacon of pride and honor for the free people of Yemen and the Ummah, and that their pure blood will continue to shield the homeland and write the future of victory and glory.