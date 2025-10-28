Palestinian youth Shot by Israeli Forces in Al-Ram, north of occupied Al-Quds

A Palestinian youth was injured by Israeli gunfire in the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied Quds, on Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) told the official news agency (WAFA) that its teams treated a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the knee with live ammunition near the Separation and Expansion Wall in Al-Ram and transferred him to the hospital.

Local sources reported to the same agency that Israeli forces pursued several workers near the Separation and Expansion Wall and opened fire at them, injuring one of them.

Since the beginning of this year, 15 workers have been killed by Israeli forces, either during pursuits inside the 1948 territories or from falling off the Separation and Expansion Wall, according to data from the General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions.

In recent months, hundreds of workers have been arrested and mistreated by the Israeli police under the pretext of not having permits.

Since October 2023, the federation has documented the deaths of 42 workers and over 32,000 arrests among laborers.