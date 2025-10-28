Iran: Zionist entity seeks to undermine development, reconstruction efforts in region

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday that one of the main goals of the Zionist entity is to sabotage any process of economic development or reconstruction in the region.

During his weekly press conference, Baghaei reaffirmed that the continuation of Israeli crimes and violations stems from the lack of firm action by the guarantor parties of the ceasefire.

He noted that the Zionist regime continues to violate the ceasefire in Gaza, even though the agreement’s purpose is to protect Palestinian civilians, ensure the withdrawal of the Israeli army, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Baghaei added that global media outlets are witnessing the ongoing violations, pointing out that the Zionist entity has repeatedly carried out terrorist acts in Lebanon, resulting in civilian casualties.

Commenting on remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about alleged secret talks to resume inspections, Baghaei said, “I have not heard such statements, but the basis of our cooperation with the Agency is the law passed by the Islamic Consultative Assembly. We remain committed to the Safeguards Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

He emphasized that the implementation of these commitments is carried out in accordance with decisions made by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which oversees all aspects of cooperation with the IAEA.