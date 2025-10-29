Field commander in Saraya al-Quds: New weapons and tactics are baffling the enemy in the West Bank

A field commander in Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said the resistance in the West Bank has moved into a new phase of confrontation following a successful, intelligence-led operation dubbed “Blinding the Vision,” which targeted enemy aircraft and military positions and introduced new weapons and tactics that have confused the enemy.

The commander told the military media today, Wednesday, that the operation was ordered by the Saraya leadership since the start of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle and aimed to target the “eyes of the enemy and its drones” over West Bank cities.

He noted that Saraya fighters were able to engage Zionist drones with advanced fire-based means, which led to the collection of sensitive intelligence on the movements and command-and-control centers of the Zionist forces.

He explained that this intelligence produced a shift in the resistance’s field performance and helped carry out a series of precision operations against enemy posts and checkpoints, as well as planting explosive devices along the routes of enemy vehicles.

The field commander stressed that military action in the West Bank will not stop and that the resistance continues to develop its capabilities and strategies, saying, “As long as the enemy continues its crimes and assassinations, it should expect more surprises that will put all its structures within the range of fire.”

He concluded by saying Saraya al-Quds remains steadfast until victory is achieved, affirming that the West Bank has become an open arena of confrontation and that the fighters’ capabilities are sound — their rifles will remain raised until the occupier entity disappears.