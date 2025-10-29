After horrific acts of genocide, Israel claims return to ceasefire in Gaza

The Israeli enemy army claimed on Wednesday that it had returned to a ceasefire after a bloody night in the Strip, during which Israeli bombing resulted in the martyrdom of at least 100 Palestinians.

The enemy army stated that, based on directives from the political leadership, and following a series of extensive raids in the Gaza Strip, the ceasefire in the Strip had been reinstated.

According to initial Palestinian medical statistics, 27 martyrs arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital, 31 at Al-Awda Hospital, 20 at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, 10 at the Baptist Hospital, and 12 at Al-Aqsa Hospital, as a result of bombings that targeted displaced persons’ tents, residential homes, and civilian facilities.