Palestinian Media Gathering mourns journalist Al-Munirawi, who was martyred in Zionist raids

The Palestinian Media Gathering mourned on Wednesday journalist Mohammed Al-Munirawi from the local Palestine newspaper, who was martyred due to the treacherous Israeli enemy bombardment that targeted his displacement tent yesterday in Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In a statement conveyed by the Palestinian “Safa” agency, the Gathering stated that “with the martyrdom of colleague Al-Munirawi, the number of martyrs in the media movement in the Gaza Strip rises to (256) male and female journalists, since the start of the genocide war committed by the Israeli enemy since October 7, 2023.”

It added, “This is in addition to the injury and arrest of hundreds of journalists, and the bombing and destruction of media institutions and headquarters.”

The Palestinian Media Gathering renewed its “strong condemnation of the brutal war crimes and grave violations pursued by the Israeli enemy against Palestinian journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip, and occupied Palestine in general, which aim to hide the truth and obliterate the Palestinian narrative.”

The Gathering called on various unions, bodies, and media and human rights institutions around the world to break their shameful silence regarding the crimes and successive massacres committed by the Israeli enemy against Palestinian journalists and media workers.

It also called for urgent intervention to stop these crimes and take all practical measures to protect journalists in the Gaza Strip and ensure their safety, based on international laws and human rights charters.

The Gathering demanded immediate and effective action to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

It also demanded serious work to “pursue the Nazi enemy entity and bring its officials to trial before international courts as war criminals, and hold them accountable for their organized terrorism against the witnesses of truth, and the guardians of the word and image.”