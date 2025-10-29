Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office: Enemy’s Decision to Ban Red Cross Visits is Cover for Slow-Killing Crimes

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office considered the decision today, Wednesday, by the Israeli enemy army minister, the criminal Katz, to continue preventing International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams from visiting Palestinian prisoners and detainees in enemy prisons under a “security” pretext, as an additional cover for the Zionist prison system to continue its systematic crimes against the prisoners.

The Office explained in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that this decision is not a temporary measure or related to security circumstances as the enemy claims, but rather a systematic policy aimed at concealing the truth and covering up the serious violations occurring inside the prisons, which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, most notably slow killing, deliberate medical neglect, and systematic torture.

It affirmed that preventing Red Cross visits constitutes a blatant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which guarantees prisoners’ right to humanitarian communication and the monitoring of their health and living conditions by neutral international bodies, holding the Zionist enemy fully responsible for the fate of the prisoners.

The Prisoners’ Media Office called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to reject this decision and resume its prison visits urgently and publicly.

It demanded that human rights institutions and relevant international bodies concerned with human rights take a clear stance regarding this dangerous escalation, which deepens the isolation of the prisoners and gives the Israeli enemy cover to commit more violations without oversight or accountability.

The Office pointed out that this decision aims to obscure the facts and expand the circle of violations against Palestinian prisoners, calling on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities regarding what is happening in the enemy’s prisons and work to oblige the Israeli entity to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law.