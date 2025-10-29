Israeli enemy detains 6 journalists in Northern Jordan Valley in West Bank

Israeli enemy forces detained on Wednesday a number of journalists in the town of Ein Al-Hilweh in the Northern Jordan Valley near Tubas in the northern West Bank of occupied Palestine.

Local sources reported that the enemy forces detained six journalists while they were covering events in the area. They are: Fadi Yassin, Abboud Al-Zaghloul, Walaa Fattair, Muath Ghannam, Jameel Bisharat, and Laith Ja’ar, according to the “Sanad” News Agency.

The sources indicated that the detention occurred while the journalists were performing their field work, as part of their coverage of the Israeli enemy’s practices in the Jordan Valley.

Journalists in the West Bank face persecution and restrictions from the Israeli enemy, including being prevented from covering events, gunfire and bombs being directed at them during their journalistic coverage, in addition to dozens of them being subjected to arrest.