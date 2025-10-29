Since the eruption of the glorious September 21 Revolution, Yemen has undergone a strategic transformation in its role and position — evolving from a besieged and aggressed nation into a force that now shapes regional dynamics through its sovereign and independent will.

The revolution was not merely a political event; it was the birth of a national liberation project that restored dignity to the Yemeni people and granted them the right to defend their sovereignty. From the spirit of that revolution emerged the deterrence equation that has shaken global arrogance — its flame now extending from the mountains to the depths of the sea and the Indian Ocean.

The Red Sea: A Test of Yemeni Will

Over two years of open confrontation, Yemen has proven that free will is mightier than the American arsenal. The Red Sea — once a stage for U.S. domination — has turned into a domain of Yemeni sovereignty. Despite multiple U.S. and Western coalitions, none have succeeded in halting or diminishing the impact of Yemen’s naval operations.

With every ballistic missile and drone strike, Washington has been forced to face the growing gap between its long-promoted image of invincibility and its military reality. The so-called American myth has begun to crumble against the rock of Yemeni resilience.

The “Golden Fleet”: Rescuing a Drowning Image

In the latest manifestation of U.S. failure, The Wall Street Journal revealed efforts led by the U.S. administration to launch a project dubbed the “Golden Fleet,” aimed at modernizing naval capabilities. Yet according to American military sources, the project is little more than an attempt to conceal the collapse that struck the U.S. Navy during the “Battle of the Red Sea,” where even aircraft carriers became exposed targets for Yemen’s cost-effective but strategically precise weaponry.

Pentagon officers have reportedly admitted losing confidence in the Navy’s ability to operate under pressure, describing the damage sustained by the USS Harry S. Truman as a painful blow to U.S. prestige.

“Operation Prosperity Guardian”: Another Failed Coalition

Washington’s coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, has only deepened U.S. embarrassment. What was intended as a “deterrence mission” has turned into an open quagmire, as American determination clashes with extraordinary Yemeni resilience.

The proclaimed goal was to prevent Yemen from targeting ships linked to the Zionist entity — yet the result was the exact opposite: strikes expanded, threats intensified, and Washington shifted from offense to defense. American warnings now echo the fading voice of a past era of hegemony, while Yemen advances with a new doctrine — true security begins with the end of occupation and dependency.

The Closure of “Eilat”: Proof of Yemeni Resolve

Since Yemen’s leadership decided to close the Port of Eilat to Zionist-linked vessels, the entity’s trade has suffered a historic setback. The port, once a key economic gateway, has become a symbol of defeat — shipping halted, transport and insurance costs soared, and Yemeni naval forces successfully executed more than 70 operations stretching from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, in unprecedented coordination with the Axis of Resistance.

That decision embodied Yemen’s loyalty to Gaza’s steadfastness and sent a message to the world: the September 21 Revolution was never merely a local uprising, but a global cause for the oppressed.

Between U.S. Defeat and Yemeni Victory

What’s unfolding in the Red Sea today is far more than a military confrontation — it’s a historic shift in the balance of power. The United States, with all its fleets and technology, now faces an adversary defined not by material capacity, but by faith, conviction, and purpose.

Yemen has demonstrated that a revolution born in the mountains of Sana’a can extend its waves to the deepest seas — and that sovereignty is not a slogan, but a blood-forged decision made in loyalty to the martyrs and in defiance of tyranny.