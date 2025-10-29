The Holocaust of the Century Renewed in Gaza: Bloody Escalation Raises Death Toll to Over 68,000 — Trump Justifies the Genocide

In scenes reminiscent of the first days of the Zionist assault, new massacres have struck the Gaza Strip in recent hours, pushing the death and injury toll to unprecedented levels since the war began on October 7, 2023 — amid global silence and blatant American complicity confirming that the genocide continues despite all humanitarian appeals.

Bloody Escalation and Massacres Within 12 Hours

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that 104 martyrs — including 46 children and 20 women — arrived at hospitals across the Strip since last night through this morning. The number of injuries reached 253, including 78 children and 84 women.

This brings the total number of martyrs to 68,643, with 170,655 wounded since the aggression began on October 7, 2023. The ministry stated that ambulance crews continue to face enormous challenges in reaching victims trapped under rubble due to ongoing shelling and a severe shortage of fuel and equipment.

Civil Defense: Over 100 Martyred in 12 Hours

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that the Zionist enemy committed horrific massacres in less than 12 hours, killing more than 100 civilians, including around 35 children — in what it described as documented crimes revealing the nature of the occupation’s systematic assault on civilians.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said the situation represents “a disgrace to humanity and a moral collapse of the world that remains silent before the occupation’s crimes.” He called for an immediate and comprehensive end to the aggression and for opening safe humanitarian corridors to deliver fuel and medical supplies, stressing that continued silence amounts to open complicity in the crime of genocide.

Ongoing Extermination and Silencing of the Free Press

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced that the number of martyred journalists has risen to 256 since the start of the genocidal war, following the death of journalist Mohammed al-Munirawi.

The office accused the Zionist enemy of deliberately targeting journalists to conceal its crimes against the Palestinian people and held the United States and Western governments fully responsible, urging international organizations and press unions to take immediate action to hold the perpetrators accountable and protect journalists.

A Crippling Humanitarian and Health Catastrophe

Medical sources confirmed that 983 patients have died since the start of the aggression due to the occupation’s ongoing ban on travel for treatment outside the Strip. Hundreds more suffering from heart disease, cancer, and kidney failure continue to die one after another — in what health officials described as a flagrant violation of the right to life and medical care.

The health system in Gaza is collapsing under the strain of severe shortages in medicine, medical supplies, fuel, and electricity, leaving hospitals on the brink of shutdown.

Gaza Rights Center: What’s Happening Is a Continuation of Genocide

The Gaza Center for Human Rights described the massacres in recent hours as a “systematic continuation of genocide against Palestinians,” calling the enemy’s justifications “shameful and in violation of all humanitarian laws.”

The center stated that Zionist warplanes launched dozens of raids targeting civilians directly, killing more than 100 — including 35 children — within 12 hours. It condemned these acts as blatant violations of the internationally brokered ceasefire and urged immediate activation of international justice mechanisms to prosecute the entity’s leaders for war crimes.

Blatant U.S. Complicity

In a statement reflecting Washington’s unwavering bias toward Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the latest massacres in Gaza, claiming that “Israeli airstrikes do not violate the ceasefire” and that “the Israeli army has the right to defend itself.”

Trump’s remarks underscore the full American cover provided to the ongoing genocide — even as global calls intensify for sanctions on Israel and an immediate halt to arms supplies.

The Holocaust of the Century Continues — and the World’s Silence Is Complicity

The “Holocaust of the Century” in Gaza continues unabated — with over 68,000 martyrs and tens of thousands wounded or missing — in one of the darkest crimes against humanity in modern history.

Meanwhile, international silence and Western hypocrisy stand as a disgraceful symbol of this era, while Palestinians face death with dignity, faith, and resilience.

Despite the horror, Gaza’s steadfastness sends a clear message: the blood of the innocent will not be forgotten, the era of impunity is ending, and the tribunal of free nations will one day deliver its verdict on this age of darkness.