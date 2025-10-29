Saudi Escalation in Saada: Intense Artillery Shelling Threatens Civilians in Razih

In a new escalation reflecting the brutality of the U.S.–Saudi aggression, Saudi forces today, Wednesday, launched intense artillery shelling on villages and residential areas in the Razih district on the border of Saada governorate, causing severe material damage to citizens’ homes and farms.

Local sources in the governorate reported that enemy shells fell indiscriminately on several villages in Razih, causing panic among residents—especially women and children—while the shelling continued into the afternoon. At the time of reporting there were no confirmed details about human casualties due to the intensity of the bombardment and damage to access roads to the targeted areas.

Sources confirmed that this aggressive shelling is part of a series of daily attacks carried out by the Saudi army on border districts in Saada, as part of a systematic policy aimed at emptying villages of their inhabitants and inflicting wide destruction on infrastructure and citizens’ property.

Attacks on Razih, Qatabar, Shada, and Munabbih occur almost daily, with artillery and rocket rounds striking villages, farms, and markets—resulting in dozens of civilian deaths and injuries in recent weeks and widespread destruction of homes and property.

Local sources warned that the humanitarian situation in the border areas is worsening as the Saudi aggression continues to target populated villages, noting that continuous shelling has forced many families into forced displacement after their areas became too dangerous for humanitarian assistance to reach.

Observers say the Saudi regime’s persistence in committing these crimes despite humanitarian and political calls to halt the aggression demonstrates its complete disregard for any cessation commitments and reveals its real intent to keep the fires of war burning in service of U.S. and Zionist objectives in the region.

People of Saada assert that these recurring crimes will not weaken their resolve but will strengthen their determination to resist the aggression, affirming that Saada will remain a stronghold against the invaders and that the blood of the victims will not be wasted but will fuel the continued struggle for liberation and independence until the promised divine victory.