Hamas Official: U.S. Justifications for Zionist Aggression Are a Partnership in Crimes Against Gaza

Taher al-Nunu, media advisor to the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, affirmed on Wednesday that the United States’ justifications for the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip constitute direct partnership in the crimes being committed by the Israeli entity against the Palestinian people.

Al-Nunu stressed that Hamas is fully committed to the ceasefire agreement, calling on mediators and guarantor parties to take immediate action to compel the Zionist enemy to implement the terms of the agreement and to end the ongoing daily violations targeting civilians.

He noted that Hamas has not committed any breach of the agreement and is serious about moving toward the second phase, adding that the movement has proposed 45 independent figures from the Gaza Strip to manage the joint committee in coordination with all Palestinian factions. All these nominees, he said, are trusted, competent individuals working for the good of Gaza’s people, free from political affiliations.

Al-Nunu explained that the enemy is attempting to evade its obligations under the ceasefire, while the Palestinian resistance continues to uphold its full commitment to the agreement and to the right of Gaza’s people to live in safety, dignity, and peace.

The Hamas official concluded by affirming that all Palestinian factions agree on managing the Strip through the independent figures chosen by the movement in a way that safeguards the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people, emphasizing that U.S. persistence in justifying the enemy’s crimes will not deter the resistance from continuing to defend its people.