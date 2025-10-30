Al-Qassam Hands Over the Bodies of Two Captive Soldiers to the Enemy – Resistance Factions Warn: Any Escalation Will Halt Recovery Operations

In a new humanitarian and moral gesture reaffirming the Palestinian resistance’s commitment to announced agreements despite the enemy’s repeated violations, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), handed over the bodies of two captured enemy soldiers to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The handover followed two days after the Brigades announced the retrieval of the bodies of the two Israeli captives, Amiram Cooper and Saher Baruch, during complex search and rescue operations conducted by its teams in areas devastated by the recent Zionist aggression.

The Palestinian resistance stressed that any military escalation or violation of the ceasefire by the enemy would disrupt ongoing excavation and recovery operations, delaying the handover of the remaining bodies. It held the occupation fully responsible for any obstruction to the humanitarian efforts currently underway.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Al-Qassam Brigades had announced the postponement of a planned handover of another captive’s body due to the enemy’s breaches of the ceasefire, even as the occupation continued its air and artillery attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The handover of the two bodies comes amid the ongoing ceasefire agreement reached in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 9, under Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediation, with U.S. participation—following two years of genocidal war waged by the enemy against the Gaza Strip.

Despite the agreement, the Zionist occupation continues daily attacks on the Strip through airstrikes and artillery bombardment, while tightening the blockade, blocking humanitarian aid, and keeping the Rafah border crossing with Egypt closed, in clear violation of the agreement’s terms.

In contrast, the Palestinian resistance reaffirms its full commitment to the ceasefire and its dedication to resolving humanitarian files, foremost among them the retrieval and return of captives’ and victims’ remains, as a reflection of its moral and humanitarian responsibility before the international community — while the enemy continues to violate all laws and accords.