Hezbollah: The Aggression on Blida Was Carried Out with U.S. Approval – Lebanon Will Not Succumb to Zionist Blackmail

Hezbollah strongly condemned the treacherous Zionist aggression on the southern Lebanese town of Blida, affirming that the attack was not an isolated act but rather conducted with full American approval following the recent visit of the U.S. envoy to Beirut and her meeting with the so-called “Mechanism Committee.” The party described the incident as part of a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign aimed at imposing dictates on Lebanon and undermining its sources of strength.

In its statement issued today, Hezbollah asserted that the United States is a full partner in every crime committed by the Zionist enemy, providing it with political and military cover to continue its assaults and escalations against Lebanon. The party noted that this aggression seeks to blackmail the resistance and the Lebanese people while advancing malicious projects that serve only the occupying entity and Washington’s interests in the region.

The statement detailed that Zionist forces infiltrated early this morning into the heart of Blida, raiding the municipal building and committing a brutal crime by executing martyr Ibrahim Salameh, a municipal employee, as he slept in his bed—an act that epitomizes the criminal and bloodthirsty nature of the Zionist entity.

Hezbollah stressed that the enemy continues to violate Lebanese sovereignty and the sanctity of civilians, disregarding all international agreements and laws. It underscored the need for a unified and firm national stance to confront the ongoing aggression.

The party also praised the President of the Republic’s call to empower the Lebanese Army to respond to Israeli incursions, urging the government to assume its national and political responsibilities and to develop a comprehensive plan to protect citizens and confront the aggression both diplomatically and on the ground.

Hezbollah concluded by reaffirming that resilient Lebanon will never yield to U.S. pressure or Zionist threats, and that the blood of martyrs will not be shed in vain—it will fuel the path of resistance until the occupation is defeated and the deterrence equation established by the Axis of Resistance—from Gaza to Sana’a and Beirut—is firmly upheld.