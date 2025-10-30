Jerusalem Governorate: Israeli Occupation Delivers 30 Demolition and Construction Halt Notices in Two Towns as Part of Forced Displacement Policy

The Israeli occupation forces have delivered 30 demolition notices targeting Palestinian homes in the towns of Al-Issawiya and Al-Za’im, north of occupied Jerusalem, in what the Jerusalem Governorate described as a deliberate attempt to forcibly displace residents from their lands.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Governorate said that the occupation forces handed out around 15 notices to halt construction and demolish several homes under the pretext of “building without a permit.” Another 15 demolition orders were issued in the Al-Saidi Bedouin community in Al-Za’im, east of the city. Among those who received the orders were Ahmed Awda Saidi, Awda Ahmed Saidi, Khaled Awda Saidi, and Mohammed Awda Saidi.

The Governorate added that these notices, which were served last Monday, come within the framework of an ongoing escalation targeting Jerusalemite neighborhoods. It stressed that this is part of a systematic Israeli policy aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians, emptying the area of its residents, and imposing a new demographic reality that weakens the Palestinian presence in the city while facilitating settlement expansion around it.

The statement pointed out that these measures are being implemented in line with the “E1 Project”, a key component of the larger “Greater Jerusalem” plan, designed to link settlements and sever Palestinian territorial continuity in the Jerusalem area.