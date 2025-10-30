Palestinian media forum condemns Israeli incitement against journalist Daloul, holds occupation responsible for his safety

The Palestinian Media Forum on Thursday condemned the Israeli incitement campaign led by the spokesperson of the Israeli occupation army against Palestinian journalist Moatasem Ahmed Daloul, a correspondent for London-based Middle East Monitor, accusing him falsely of “terrorism and extremism” through media outlets and social platforms.

In a statement, the forum said this incitement is a continuation of the occupation’s systematic policy against Palestinian journalists, which includes persecution, arrest, and direct threats aimed at silencing free voices and preventing the exposure of its crimes before global public opinion.

The forum held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for any harm that may come to Daloul, and called on international organizations concerned with press freedom — led by the International Federation of Journalists and Reporters Without Borders — to act urgently to stop these practices and protect Palestinian journalists from incitement and targeting.

It further urged journalists and media professionals worldwide to stand in solidarity with Daloul and reject incitement campaigns, stressing that this ongoing policy reflects the occupation’s fear of truth and of the free word that exposes its crimes.

The Israeli occupation continues its systematic incitement campaign against Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip by pushing false accusations and falsely labeling them as fighters or “terrorists” to justify targeting them — as happened with journalist Anas Al-Sharif, who was assassinated by Israel on August 10 near the journalists’ tent by Al-Shifa Medical Complex.