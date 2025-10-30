Iranian FM: Grossi Fully Aware of Peaceful Nature of Our Nuclear Program

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Thursday that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is fully aware of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

The Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Baghaei on Thursday morning as saying that “Grossi’s disastrous statements paved the way for the aggression of America and the Zionist entity against Iran.”

Baghhaei called on Grossi to refrain from making baseless statements about Iran’s nuclear program.

Rafael Grossi claimed on Wednesday that “Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% remains within the country and is sufficient to produce up to 10 nuclear bombs if diverted for military purposes.” In remarks to an American news agency, Grossi confirmed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seeking to send inspection teams to Iran soon to verify that nuclear materials are not being diverted to non-peaceful uses. He emphasized that the 60% enrichment level is the main point of discussion with Tehran to ensure full transparency.

He explained that communication with Iran is ongoing, but the return of inspectors to the field has become an urgent necessity to maintain compliance with international treaties on nuclear non-proliferation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi affirmed that recent events have demonstrated that diplomacy is viable even amidst the flames of war. He clarified that dialogue and negotiation are distinct from despotism, tyranny, dictates, and issuing orders.

He stated that “Iran’s experience has proven that there is no absolute crisis, no permanent stalemate, and the window of diplomacy for the Islamic Republic of Iran, even in the most turbulent times, remains open and will continue to do so.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister added, “What is important is to have faith in the power of dialogue and to remain steadfast in the logic of engagement. At a time when many have confused diplomacy with compromise, Iran has proven that negotiation is not weakness, but rather a continuation of reasoned judgment. Those who pursue the path of dialogue are in reality pursuing the path of peace and dignity.” Abbas Araqchi emphasized that “there will be no negotiations with a treacherous and aggressive enemy that has abandoned dialogue during negotiations and resorted to threats and aggression.”