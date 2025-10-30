Israeli army continues to violate “fragile truce” in Gaza Strip

Israeli enemy forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which came into effect on October 10, 2025, carrying out several bombing and gunfire operations and demolishing homes.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the enemy’s violations were concentrated in the early hours of Thursday morning in the eastern areas of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and Gaza City.

The media quoted Palestinian eyewitnesses as saying that enemy forces launched 10 airstrikes on the eastern areas of Khan Younis at dawn today, using warplanes and drones.

The enemy forces also carried out massive demolition operations east of Khan Younis and in the eastern areas of Gaza City, affecting numerous homes and residential buildings. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud explosions.

Israeli forces and their military vehicles targeted the areas of Ma’an, Sheikh Nasser, and Jort al-Lut, south of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, with gunfire, in addition to other areas northeast of the city.

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes destroyed the electricity company building in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a 12-hour period (from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning), Israeli forces committed horrific massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of 104 Palestinians, including approximately 35 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.