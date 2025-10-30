MSF: Repeated Israeli Violations Perpetuate Genocide in Gaza

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described the scenes and Israeli violations witnessed in Gaza Strip hospitals during the escalation of the Zionist aggression over the past two days as difficult and painful.

In a series of posts on its X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the organization said, “On October 29, Doctors Without Borders teams in the Gaza Strip were treating wounded people who had sustained serious injuries in attacks launched by Israeli forces, which injured and killed civilians. We saw the wounded in Al-Aqsa, Nasser, and Al-Shifa hospitals.” “When I arrived at the emergency room, the situation was desperate. There is no doubt that this is an attack on civilians. Many children were injured or killed,” said Dr. Morten Rostrup, a doctor working with Doctors Without Borders at Al-Aqsa Hospital. “Is this really a ceasefire?” he asked.

The organization added, “At Nasser Hospital, the Ministry of Health and Doctors Without Borders teams received 22 dead and 60 wounded, including children. Al-Aqsa Hospital treated 77 wounded, some of whom were referred to the Doctors Without Borders field hospital. Finally, at Al-Shifa Hospital, which is supported by Doctors Without Borders, Ministry of Health teams received 27 dead and 56 wounded.”

It reported that “since the ceasefire began, Israeli forces have killed 211 people, according to the Ministry of Health. In the past 24 hours alone, the Ministry of Health reported that Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 104 people, including 46 children and 20 women, and injured 253 others, including 78 children.” She stated that she “has repeatedly called for a permanent ceasefire to put an end to the staggering number of deaths and catastrophic injuries inflicted on civilians,” adding, “To date, we are witnessing the consequences of repeated violations of this ceasefire, which perpetuate the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”