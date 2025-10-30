WFP announces resumption of operations at its distribution points in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today, Thursday, the resumption of operations at its distribution points in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on its X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the WFP stated that its distribution points in Gaza have resumed normal operations.

It added that more than half a million people, representing 35% of the 1.6 million people targeted monthly, received food assistance through 43 public distribution points.

The WFP emphasized that food baskets are a lifeline, enabling families to have regular access to food. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been facing an unprecedented wave of hunger since Israel closed the crossings into the territory in early March and imposed severe restrictions on the entry of food aid, relief supplies, fuel, and medicine.

The United Nations and its agencies officially declared a famine in the Gaza Strip on August 22.