Araghchi: Iran prevented Israeli enemy’s war from expanding in region

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran successfully managed the twelve-day war against the Israeli enemy and prevented its expansion across the region.

Araghchi reiterated in a televised statement carried by the official Iranian news agency that the Israeli enemy “would not have launched a war against the Islamic Republic without a U.S. green light.”

He said that “the Israeli enemy tried to expand the circle of war into the region by attacking Iran, but we were able to manage the war and prevented that.”

He added, “Iran today is more prepared on all levels, and the enemy will suffer another defeat in any future war.”

He warned that if the Israeli enemy “undertakes any hostile act, the consequences will be bad for it.”