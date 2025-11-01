“WFP”: Our bakeries fight hunger in Gaza amid ceasefire

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said today, Saturday, that its bakeries “are operating in Gaza to fight hunger,” following two continuous years of a genocidal campaign carried out by the Israeli enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UN program added, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), monitored by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), that the “bread ovens are burning in Gaza to fight hunger.”

It emphasized that it aims to expand its reach to 1.6 million people, noting that it provides tens of thousands of flatbread packages.

With American and European support, the Israeli army has, since October 7, 2023, committed acts of genocide, imposed siege, and caused starvation in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 68,858 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, and injuries to 170,664 others, according to a non-final tally. Thousands of victims remain under rubble or on the streets, unreachable by rescue and ambulance teams.