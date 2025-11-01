Al-Qassam Brigades: “Our teams are ready to work on recovering enemy captives’ bodies inside yellow line”

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said on Saturday that its teams are ready to work on recovering the bodies of Zionist enemy captives located within the yellow line in the Gaza Strip, simultaneously and in all locations as part of closing this file.

In a statement received by the Saba news agency, Al-Qassam called on mediators and the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide and equip the necessary equipment and teams to recover all the bodies simultaneously.

It said: “Yesterday, and in order not to hinder body-handovers, we presented three samples taken from several unidentified corpses, but the enemy refused to receive the samples and demanded receipt of the bodies for examination. We handed them over to preempt the enemy’s claims.”