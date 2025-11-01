Palestinian Medical Source: Israeli Enemy Hands Over Bodies of Martyrs

Dr. Ahmed Al-Farra, Director of Al-Tahrir Hospital at Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, announced shocking details on Saturday regarding the bodies handed over by the Israeli army to the Gaza Strip, he indicated that the enemy deliberately refrains from disclosing the identities of the martyrs, despite knowing them.

The “Palestine Today” website quoted Al-Farra as saying that the process of identifying the bodies is extremely difficult, with only one out of every seven bodies being identifiable.