Hamas Delegation Briefs Turkish Foreign Minister on Israeli Violations

A delegation from the leadership of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), headed by Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, the movement’s leader in the Gaza Strip, met today, Saturday, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul.

Hamas stated on its Telegram channel that the meeting discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian issue and the situation in the Gaza Strip, particularly after the ceasefire agreement and the subsequent Israeli violations of its implementation, including the bombing and killing of approximately 250 Palestinians, the continued closure of the Rafah crossing, and numerous other violations.