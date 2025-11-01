Hamas: Ben-Gvir’s Crimes Against Prisoners Expose the Enemy’s Depravity and Will Not Break the Resistance’s Resolve

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, strongly condemned the latest crime committed by the Zionist criminal Itamar Ben-Gvir, after he published photos showing several Palestinian prisoners shackled in a brutal and humiliating manner. The movement affirmed that such actions reveal the true face of the Zionist entity—one founded on hatred and terrorism.

In its statement today, Hamas said that Ben-Gvir’s actions represent the official embodiment of the enemy’s policy of murder and torture within its prisons—an act of desperation aimed at breaking the prisoners’ will and undermining their legendary resilience.

The movement stressed that these crimes are part of a systematic policy to subjugate prisoners and crush their spirit, yet such attempts will inevitably fail. Instead, they will only strengthen the Palestinian people’s determination to continue along the path of liberation and resistance until the occupation is expelled from every inch of Palestinian land.

The statement further noted that Ben-Gvir’s behavior exposes the moral and political decay of the Zionist leadership, constituting a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law, both of which prohibit torture and cruel treatment of prisoners.

Hamas called on human rights and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to hold the enemy’s leaders accountable for their crimes, emphasizing that international silence amounts to complicity, and urging free peoples around the world to break their silence and stand up for the dignity of Palestinian prisoners held in occupation jails.

The movement concluded its statement by affirming that the Zionist enemy remains mired in moral, political, and humanitarian crises, and that its crimes will never weaken the steadfastness of the resistance nor the spirit of the heroic prisoners who continue to forge glory from behind bars.