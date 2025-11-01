November 1: A Day of Blood and Fire in the Record of the U.S.-Saudi-UAE Aggression on Yemen

November 1 remains etched in the memory of Yemenis as one of the bloodiest days marked by the escalation of crimes committed by the U.S.-Saudi-UAE aggression. For eight consecutive years, this date has witnessed recurring scenes of systematic massacres against innocent civilians—its pages written in the blood of children, women, and farmers, and echoed by the cries of devastated cities and grieving villages.

Each year, the same nightmare returns: warplanes hovering above, bombs tearing through bodies and homes, and blood washing the soil of the homeland.

2015: Brutal Airstrikes on Residential Areas, Markets, and Mosques

On November 1, 2015, the aggression opened the day with a new massacre in Taiz, bombing the home of citizen Mahmoud Abu Khalil in Wadi Al-Madam, killing four civilians and injuring others, destroying the house, and damaging five nearby homes.

Airstrikes also targeted the Al-Jahmaliyah neighborhood, Taiz University, 60th Street, and areas in Mokha and Habeel Salman, leaving widespread destruction in civilian infrastructure.

In Ibb, a car bomb planted by coalition mercenaries exploded on the western ring road, killing one civilian and injuring 11 others, including four children.

In Sana’a, air raids hit Al-Haymah market, Al-Aman market in Bani Matar, and the villages of Sanaa and Bayt Zabtan in Sanhan, injuring five civilians and destroying homes and shops.

The capital’s Al-Nahdain area was also bombed, causing massive damage to nearby buildings, while Sirwah in Marib was targeted with consecutive strikes.

In Saada, airstrikes destroyed two mosques and several homes in Al-Sharat, bombed Maran with cluster munitions, and launched 18 air raids on Wadi Haradh and six on the Haradh–Al-Malahith road in Hajjah.

2016: Roads, Homes, and Factories Bombed from Sana’a to Hodeidah

On November 1, 2016, coalition jets targeted several areas including Bartan and Masar in Manakhah, damaging roads and public property.

Mount Nabi Shu’ayb was hit with three airstrikes, while raids on Nihm, Al-Hafa, and Naqam destroyed homes and public facilities in Sana’a.

In Saada, over 20 air raids struck Maltah, Al-Thi’ban, Mandabah, Al-Zuqool, Al-Dhahir, Sahar, and Majz. The border districts of Munabbih, Shada, and Al-Dhahir were also shelled with Saudi artillery and rockets.

In Hodeidah, the aggression targeted Jumman Hotel in Al-Khokha, Al-Koozi area, and Al-Nakheela coast in Al-Durayhimi, damaging an ice factory. Raids extended to Hajjah, Shabwah, Amran, and Jizan in a multi-front assault on civilians.

2017: The Lokanda Massacre in Saada—An Atrocity Remembered

On November 1, 2017, the coalition committed one of its most heinous massacres, bombing a hostel crowded with workers and vendors in the “Souq Al-Layl” area of Sahar, Saada. The attack killed 29 civilians and wounded 28 others.

The same day, two civilians were killed and another wounded in a strike on a vehicle in Al-Dhahir. Saudi shelling hit Razeh and Munabbih, while in Al-Dhalea, two civilians were killed and two wounded by artillery fire targeting a home in Al-Humayra, Damt District.

Raids also pounded Sirwah (Marib) and Haradh and Midi (Hajjah), damaging farms and civilian homes.

2018: Woman Assassinated and Children, Farmers Targeted

On November 1, 2018, a woman was shot dead by coalition mercenaries in Haifan, Taiz, while two children were injured by artillery fire in Al-Tuhaita, Hodeidah.

Coalition aircraft bombed Kilo 16 in Al-Durayhimi with six raids and hit populated villages in Shada, Razeh, and Baqim (Saada).

Drone strikes targeted Bani Hassan in Abs (Hajjah) and Abu Nashtan Center in Arhab (Sana’a), continuing the pattern of indiscriminate killing.

2019: Airstrikes on Homes and Family Massacres

On November 1, 2019, an airstrike hit a civilian home in Al-Asha, Baqim (Saada), killing two men and wounding four family members, including a nine-month-old infant.

Another civilian was shot dead by Saudi border guards in Razeh.

Coalition aircraft launched over 40 raids on Saada, alongside intense shelling of border villages. Mercenary artillery targeted areas in Hodeidah, Bayt Al-Faqih, Al-Tuhaita, and Al-Durayhimi, while cluster bombs were dropped on Mustaba (Hajjah).

2020: Escalation in Marib and Al-Jawf, Civilians Targeted

On November 1, 2020, coalition airstrikes hit Majzar (4 raids), Madghal (2 raids), and Al-Juba (1 raid) in Marib, along with eight raids on Khab and Al-Sha’af (Al-Jawf).

Simultaneously, Hodeidah suffered heavy artillery and missile bombardment, violating the Stockholm Agreement and continuing the blockade and destruction.

2021: Civilian Victims, Including African Migrants in Saada

On November 1, 2021, Saudi artillery fire killed and wounded civilians and an African migrant in Munabbih (Saada), while airstrikes hit Sabr, Sahar, Al-Safra, Al-Dhahir, and Kitaf.

In Marib, the aggression es