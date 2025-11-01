The Holocaust of the Century Continues in Gaza

Death Toll Rises Despite the Ceasefire — Melted Bodies Reveal the Brutality of the Zionist Enemy

More than two years into the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, the machinery of death and destruction continues to claim Palestinian lives daily. The bloodshed proves that the so-called ceasefire has not stopped the genocide. Backed openly by the United States and Western powers, the enemy persists in its violations amid suspicious international silence and UN complicity that normalizes the crime instead of upholding justice.

New Toll: 68,858 Martyrs and 170,664 Injured

According to the daily statistical report issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll has risen to 68,858 martyrs, while 170,664 have been injured since October 7, 2023. Dozens remain under the rubble or in the streets, as rescue teams are unable to reach them due to continuous shelling and lack of resources.

The ministry added that 22 martyrs, including five newly killed and 17 recovered from under debris, arrived at hospitals during the past 48 hours, along with nine new injuries — while the enemy still blocks the entry of rescue equipment and fuel needed to operate hospitals.

Since the announcement of the “ceasefire” on October 11, 2025, a total of 226 people have been killed and 549 injured by Israeli fire — clear evidence that the aggression continues under the guise of peace.

Ongoing Bombardment and Violations Despite the Ceasefire

Despite the agreement, Zionist warplanes and artillery continue to bomb multiple areas across the Strip. Neighborhoods east of Khan Younis, Al-Bureij Camp, and eastern Gaza City were targeted, while occupation forces demolished residential homes in eastern Gaza and Deir al-Balah, replaying scenes of the first war.

Local sources reported that Israeli tanks fired shells toward eastern areas, while naval gunboats bombarded the southern shores of Khan Younis.

The Gaza Ministry of Interior stated that occupation forces are deliberately placing yellow concrete blocks along the borders — a prelude to establishing new buffer zones at the expense of Palestinian land.

Tortured Martyrs and Melted Bodies

In a new crime added to the occupation’s long record, Gaza’s Director-General of Health Dr. Munir Al-Barsh revealed that the thirty bodies received from the occupation on Friday were among the most horrifying since the start of the war. Most of them, he said, were skeletal remains or decomposed corpses, showing signs of torture, tank crushing, and long burial in sand.

“The enemy executed prisoners and detainees in cold blood, buried them, and later dug them up for delivery,” he said, noting that many remain unidentified. So far, 120 unidentified martyrs have been buried out of 255 bodies received by the ministry since the ceasefire announcement.

A Strangling Humanitarian and Health Catastrophe

Dr. Al-Barsh warned of an unprecedented health disaster as the occupation continues to block the entry of medicines and medical supplies.

“We are facing a complete collapse of the health system,” he said. “More than 350,000 chronic patients cannot find their medications, and surgical and emergency drugs are entirely unavailable.”

He added that Israel also prevents the entry of children’s nutritional supplements, exposing tens of thousands of them to death from hunger and disease.

International Organizations: “Israel Is Killing Aid”

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor accused the Zionist entity of waging a systematic campaign against humanitarian organizations in Gaza after arresting a UNICEF employee and blocking medical aid shipments.

The group warned that Israel seeks to turn Gaza into a “closed zone with no witnesses” by targeting international organizations documenting its crimes. The trucks denied entry carried hospital equipment and children’s vaccines.

Meanwhile, 40 international humanitarian organizations — including Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders, and the Norwegian Refugee Council — accused Israel of deliberately obstructing humanitarian aid through a complex registration system designed to prevent food and medicine from reaching over two million besieged civilians.

U.S. Report Condemns Israel

In a new scandal, The Washington Post revealed that a classified report by the U.S. State Department’s Inspector General confirmed that Israel committed hundreds of violations using American-made weapons, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children.

The report stated that the U.S. State Department received about 500 formal complaints from organizations and eyewitnesses proving that American bombs were used in the shelling of hospitals and shelters — notably Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Despite the evidence, the Trump administration ignored the findings and continued to ship weapons and provide full political backing to Netanyahu’s government, exposin