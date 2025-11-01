Scholar Muftah: Martyrs Are Symbols of Dignity, Beacons of Guidance, and Role Models for Generations

In a solemn scene reflecting the greatness of the sacrifices made by martyrs for the sake of God and the homeland, the Youth Palace in Sana’a hosted today a major commemorative event organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the annual Martyr’s Anniversary 1447 AH. The ceremony was attended by the Acting Prime Minister, Scholar Mohammed Muftah, along with a number of officials, youth leaders, and sports figures.

Scholar Muftah: The Martyrs Built Yemen’s Glory and Shaped Its Free Identity

In his speech before the crowd, Scholar Muftah affirmed that martyrs are symbols of dignity, beacons of guidance, and role models for generations, and that their noble sacrifices have drawn the features of pride and steadfastness in the face of tyranny and arrogance.

He stated that the pure blood of the martyrs granted Yemen its leading position in confronting the most powerful forces of American and Zionist aggression. Commemorating this anniversary, he said, is an embodiment of loyalty to those great souls who were true to their covenant with God and sacrificed themselves in defense of faith, homeland, and human dignity.

Muftah added that honoring the martyrs is not a mere symbolic event, but a renewal of the pledge to continue their path of faith and struggle — and a reminder of the lessons of sacrifice and steadfastness that immortalized their names in history. He emphasized that Yemen today is reaping the fruits of those pure sacrifices through its legendary resilience against aggression and blockade.

Yemenis Continue the Path of the Martyrs with Faith and Resolve

The Acting Prime Minister pointed out that the free people of Yemen continue walking in the footsteps of the martyrs on the path of liberation and independence, armed with faith, awareness, and insight that empower them to confront American and Zionist conspiracies.

He praised the heroic contributions of the mujahideen on various fronts, whose immortal epics have become a model of defiance against the forces of evil and tyranny.

Muftah also highlighted that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation reaffirmed the deep spiritual and principled bond between Yemen and Palestine, noting that Yemen’s free people are today an integral part of the Axis of Resistance confronting the Zionist entity and its regional tools.

Youth — The Vanguard of the Nation in the Battle of Awareness and Reconstruction

The scholar praised the role of Yemeni youth, describing them as the vanguard of the nation in resisting soft warfare and intellectual and media invasion. He affirmed that Yemeni youth combine both the spirit of struggle and the drive for development, carrying the banner of awareness, progress, and faith.

He commended the national vision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in developing talents, empowering young leaders, and promoting initiative and creativity — all of which strengthen national resilience and responsibility in facing ongoing challenges.

The Ministry’s Duty — Building a Faithful and Resistant Generation

The Acting Prime Minister called on the Ministry to continue its efforts to nurture young talents, embrace creative potential, and enhance cultural, athletic, and intellectual capabilities. This, he said, reinforces the spirit of belonging and instills a culture of steadfastness and faith in the cause and the just struggle against aggression.

Nabeh Nasser: Martyrs Are the Light of Freedom and a Source of Inspiration

For his part, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Nabeh Nasser affirmed that martyrs are the light of freedom and the source of inspiration for all free people, and that commemorating them renews the pledge to follow their path of sacrifice and devotion.

He noted that the Ministry continues its national mission by instilling Quranic culture among youth and developing their awareness of resistance so that they become the true continuation of the martyrs’ legacy in building a free and dignified Yemen.

He also emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to honoring the families of martyrs and involving them in various activities and programs as an expression of gratitude for their sacrifices and the values of loyalty and giving that their sons embodied.

Honoring the Families of Martyrs — A Gesture of Loyalty and Gratitude

During the event, attended by a number of ministry officials, executives, and members of the youth and sports sectors, speeches were delivered by families of martyrs expressing pride in the sacrifices of their sons, who wrote the chapters of freedom and honor with their blood.

A representative of the martyrs’ families, Ameen Al-Dhayani, affirmed that these families will remain a source of inspiration, patience, and steadfastness for the nation, and that their children will continue on the path of struggle until victory and dignity are achieved for