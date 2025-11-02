“Euro-Med Monitor”: Israel bars Journalists from entering Gaza to erase evidence, silence voices

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor stated on Sunday that Israel is preventing international journalists from entering Gaza with the aim of erasing evidence and silencing any voice that might expose violations and crimes being committed.

The Monitor added, in two separate posts on the X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), that the ceasefire in Gaza may have stopped the bombs, but Israel’s war on the truth continues.

It stressed the necessity of putting an end to impunity and protecting journalists in the face of these measures.

In another post, the Euro-Med Monitor warned that Israel continues to commit acts amounting to genocide against Palestinians since the announcement of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, despite the reduction in the intensity of direct bombardment.

It indicated that these violations are being carried out in a quieter, more systematic manner, persistently targeting Palestinians in an organized fashion, and called on the international community to end impunity and ensure the protection of civilians.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on the past October 10, after a two-year-long genocidal Zionist war. However, the enemy Israeli army commits daily violations of the agreement.

With American and European support, the enemy Israeli army has committed genocide, siege, and starvation crimes in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 68,865 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 170,670 others, as of today, in a non-final toll. Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue teams.